Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $60,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

NRG stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

