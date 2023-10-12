6,666 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 798.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

