Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $541.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.