Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after buying an additional 266,154 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 11.9% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.65 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

