Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,745,359.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,960. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.