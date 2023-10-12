Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,192 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,859 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,222. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

