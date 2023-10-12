Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $482.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.95.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

