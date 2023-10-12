Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 1,073 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $146,557,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

LULU stock opened at $373.36 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $406.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.