B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

American Tower Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $165.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.82.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

