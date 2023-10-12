B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,383,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,635,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,249,000 after buying an additional 1,380,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

