B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,909 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 100.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,909 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Shares of ED opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

