Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $282,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 15.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.8% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 373.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.72.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

