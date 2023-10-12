Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,563,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,491 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $904.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $876.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $803.87. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $389.83 and a 1 year high of $916.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

