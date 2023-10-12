ETF Store Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 74,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 308,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.26. 1,848,497 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

