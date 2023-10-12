Capital City Trust Co. FL Invests $202,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,050,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,359,000 after buying an additional 123,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 112,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,067. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

