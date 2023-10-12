Capital City Trust Co. FL Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,099,342,000 after acquiring an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.84. 786,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,132. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

