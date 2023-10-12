ETF Store Inc. Grows Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for 4.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. 298,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,994. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

