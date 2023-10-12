ETF Store Inc. Has $543,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.34. The stock had a trading volume of 144,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,866. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

