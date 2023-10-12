Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,438. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

