ETF Store Inc. Has $505,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ETF Store Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,144. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

