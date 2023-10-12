ETF Store Inc. Has $465,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 7,905,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

