ETF Store Inc. Buys Shares of 2,522 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $343,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,678. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $92.20 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.58.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).
