Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 110,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

