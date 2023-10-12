Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,990 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises approximately 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $42,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

NYSE VMW traded up $5.50 on Thursday, hitting $176.98. 1,144,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.61 and a 200 day moving average of $145.45. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $177.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

