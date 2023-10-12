Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 821,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

WFC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752,193. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.