Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,864 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up about 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Albertsons Companies worth $31,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

