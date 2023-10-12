Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 457.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,482 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after buying an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after purchasing an additional 271,387 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,975,000 after buying an additional 455,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

