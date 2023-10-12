Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $207.91 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $202.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.33.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

