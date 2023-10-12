ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 8.4%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 468,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 806,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNW shares. Bank of America increased their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RNW

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.78.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.20 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. On average, analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,165,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,892 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth about $816,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,729 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.