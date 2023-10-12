Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Raised to $200.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

DUOL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE:DUOL opened at $175.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.99 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average of $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $179.84.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $327,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,152,600.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $327,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,152,600.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 30,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.39, for a total value of $5,081,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,804,323 shares in the company, valued at $644,414,272.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,797 shares of company stock worth $38,057,619 over the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,871 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after buying an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,061,000 after buying an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

