ReddCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $301.77 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and $301.77 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00228483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

