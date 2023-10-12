Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $88.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.87% from the stock’s previous close.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 72.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

