Grin Price Reaches $0.0253 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $50,555.95 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,746.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00228483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00795225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00571970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00055543 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00124534 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

