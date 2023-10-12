Aragon Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $200.08 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.64 or 0.00017330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

