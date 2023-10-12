Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,800,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $448,424,000 after acquiring an additional 174,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

SWKS stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.94.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.