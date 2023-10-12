Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 1,589 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.79. 348,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,755. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day moving average is $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $103.33 and a 12-month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

