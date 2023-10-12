Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.14. The company had a trading volume of 75,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

