First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $389,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 296,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,758. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

