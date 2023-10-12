iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,799. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

