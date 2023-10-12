Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $389.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.52. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

