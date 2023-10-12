Empire Financial Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.70. 226,940 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.19. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

