Empire Financial Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC owned about 0.19% of Codexis worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $9,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Codexis by 136.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 449,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Codexis by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 405,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 9.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,295,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 353,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter valued at $3,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Codexis Trading Down 2.4 %

CDXS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 53,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,219. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

