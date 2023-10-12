Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Given New $14.45 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.70 to $14.45 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

VOD stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

