Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

SBRA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,620. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

