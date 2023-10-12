Empire Financial Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.58. The company had a trading volume of 48,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

