Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.29% of KORU Medical Systems worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 25,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,922. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.37. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 27.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRMD shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,448,434 shares in the company, valued at $18,919,022.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,257.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,448,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,919,022.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,272 shares of company stock valued at $114,828. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

