Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 561 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.27. 144,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,647 shares of company stock worth $14,165,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

