Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Moody’s stock opened at $325.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.94. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,430. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

