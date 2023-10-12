Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.06. Cricut shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 44,057 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Arora Ashish sold 30,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $293,272.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,334,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,321,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $293,272.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,334,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,321,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,042 over the last ninety days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cricut alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Cricut Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cricut had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 426.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 2,467,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cricut by 441.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 708,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cricut by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after buying an additional 625,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 128.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 510,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cricut by 404.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 344,393 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.