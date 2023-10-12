CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DHR opened at $216.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

